President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that a serving member of the National Assembly is among those financing separatists in Nigeria.

Mr Buhari said this during his televised broadcast on Friday to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Nigerian leader said the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho – two separatists demanding the creation of independent countries out of Nigeria – reveals high-profile financiers including the lawmaker.

He, however, did not name the lawmaker.

Details later…