Some gunmen Thursday launched two attacks in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east region.

A police facility in the state was one of those attacked.

According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, five police officers were killed in the attack at a divisional police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

A clip of the incident which is being circulated on the Internet showed a police pick-up truck engulfed by fire, with a corpse lying in front of a police building.

The convoy of the House of Reps member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency, Chris Azubogu, is said to have also been attacked by gunmen and one of his drivers shot dead.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack on the police facility, but did not mention the number of fatalities.

Mr Tochukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the gunmen were “heavily armed.”

He said two officers and a civilian sustained gunshot injuries in the attack.

He also confirmed the second gun attack in the state.

“An incident of attack on a motorist was also recorded along the Nnobi-Nnewi road of the state where some hoodlums reportedly shot the driver and abducted the other occupants of the vehicle,” he said in the statement.

The police are investigating the attacks, he said, while appealing to the residents to remain calm.

The attacks occurred two days after Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, was killed by gunmen in Anambra.

The pro-Biafra group, IPOB, had denied responsibility for Mr Akunyili’s killing.

The agitation for an independent state, Biafra, championed by IPOB, has led to killings and destruction in the South-east region.

Anambra is scheduled to hold its governorship election on November 6.