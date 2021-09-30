ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has zoned the position of the national chairman of the party to the north.

The Chairman of the party’s Zoning Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, made the announcement on Thursday after the meeting of the committee in Enugu.

Mr Ugwuanyi said other positions within the National Working Committee (NWC) will be swapped between the north and the south.

Going by the tradition of the party, if the national chairman is picked from the north, its presidential candidate will come from the south.

The suspended chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, hails from River State in the southern region of the country.

Details shortly…