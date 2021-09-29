ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Farouk Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

Mr Ahmed, according to the president, will replace Sarki Auwalu who was earlier named for the position.

The president had in a letter dated September 16, sought the Senate’s approval of Mr Auwalu’s nomination .

The president’s latest announcement was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as he sought the Senate’s approval of the new appointment.

The appointment comes barely three days after PREMIUM TIMES reported how there were fears that some powerful individuals were exploiting access to the president to capture the country’s more important upstream sector via the appointments.

Some lawmakers told PREMIUM TIMES that there are concerns that the competencies and backgrounds of the nominee chief executives are unfitting for their respective agencies.

However, in Mr Buhari’s new letter, no reason was given for the replacement.

He simply explained that the replacement request was duly in accordance with the provision of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

NPRA is one of the regulatory agencies established by the Petroleum Industry Act which was signed by Mr Buhari in July.

The National Assembly had passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in July after several years it was sent to it.