Unidentified hoodlums on Sunday attacked a police team at their checkpoint along Obasanjo-Itele road, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the attackers swooped in on the officers at about 3.11 a.m. while they were on duty, leaving one severely injured.

The police team was headed by one Nasiru Azeez, an assistant superintendent of police, and Olabisi Lawrence and Atari Friday, two inspectors.

A police officer told PREMIUM TIMES that the police is “not saying anything on the matter despite losing an AK-47 rifle to the attack.”

The officer, who does not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said “the missing rifle is marked, Breach No. 804611, with 30 rounds of live ammunition.”

“The injured police officer was rushed to the State Hospital, Ota for treatment,” he said.

“Instead of the police authority to make this public, so that the members of the public can understand, when their hideouts are bursted, and to also know what the police are suffering, No, they didn’t. They kept mute on the matter.”

Phone calls to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun, were not answered.

Ogun State is not new to daring attacks by armed men.

Last month, the police said it killed two suspected kidnappers in a gun battle that lasted 40 minutes in Ewekoro local government of the state.