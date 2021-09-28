ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen on Sunday invaded a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, and shot dead a member of the party.

Others who were at the meeting sustained injuries.

The incident occurred at a local office of the APC at Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The slain politician has been identified as Somadina Oforma.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the police have launched an investigation into it.

The killing is “an obviously politically-motivated murder, one too many to count”, NAN quoted the APC governorship candidate in Anambra State, Andy Uba to have said through a statement issued on Monday by Victor Ogene, an official of Andy Uba Campaign Organisation.

Mr Uba called on the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano to check the increasing insecurity in the state ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

Mr Uba is said to have reached out to those injured in the attack, and has promised to ‘immortalise’ the slain politician.

“We recall that, on July 31, 2021, at Oba, Idemili South LGA, unknown gunmen, operating in similar fashion, accosted and killed Mr Cosmas Eze, our party’s acting Assistant Secretary for the local government area,” said the statement from Mr Uba campaign.

“The seemingly targeted attack on the APC members was to go a notch higher, when on Saturday, September 10, 2021, the traditional ruler of Ekpunando in Anambra East LGA, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were waylaid and killed.

“Whilst not imputing any direct motive to these attacks, we are, however, constrained to observe that our party, the APC, has borne the brunt of majority of them, leaving us to wonder when political contest in Anambra degenerated to the point of opposition party members living in fear.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Obiano, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, and other law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the Civil Defence Corps, to urgently take steps to halt the growing reign of terror in our state.

“For starters, Governor Obiano must rein in his party men and women who take recourse to a campaign of hate, by selling the false and misleading narrative that the APC is a Fulani party,” the statement added.

(NAN)