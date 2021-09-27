ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in conjunction with other security agencies have eliminated scores of Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits in Sokoto State.

Defence Headquarters said this on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Defence Information, Benjamin Sawyer.

He said the terrorists were eliminated during a foiled attack on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma, a remote border settlement with Niger Republic in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, had been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP terrorists and bandits.”

Mr Sawyer stated that the attackers who came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighboring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force.

“This was when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.’’

He disclosed that, the troops recorded an undisclosed number of casualties during the encounter.

“However, the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated, while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries.

“Troops are currently in hot pursuit of the criminals to Bassira in Niger Republic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters, he added

“General security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilised,” he said.

Nigerian troops have currently reinforced operations in parts of the north in the aftermath of rising attacks from bandits and terrorists on communities.

