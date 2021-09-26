ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Sabon Birni north, Aminu Gobir, says 17 security agents were killed in Friday evening attack in Dama village in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news that many soldiers were killed while others fled following the attack on their camp in a school in the village.

A security vehicle was also burnt down by the terrorists.

Mr Gobir said the security agents killed include nine soldiers, five mobile police officers and three officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp.

The lawmaker added that several security agents were yet to be accounted for since Friday after the attack.

A childhood friend to one of the civil defence officers killed during the attack, Rilwanu Nagwaria, said the slain officer he identified simply as Sulaiman died a hero.

“He paid the supreme price, he gave his life for the freedom of others….. Let’s always remember that freedom comes at a price and let’s also remember who paid the price,” Mr Nagwaria said.

A security source at the Sokoto Police Command said the corpses had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto.