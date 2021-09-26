ADVERTISEMENT

The seven relatives of Gabriel Oladapo, who reside in Pegi resettlement community in Kuje area council of Abuja, were freed on Sunday, three weeks after their abduction.

“They were rescued alongside other victims (farmers) between the ages of 13-17,” said Aderibigbe Isaac-Taiwo, the chairman of Pegi community in Kuje who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Five female and two males were released in the early hours of Sunday,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Pegi had turned a kidnappers’ haven despite housing a division of the Nigerian police and a naval barracks.

Community leaders said over 30 persons had been kidnapped in the area in the last two years and over N50 million had been paid as ransom. This has forced many to relocate from the community for fear of being kidnapped.

“As we speak, the man and his family have relocated from the community,” Mr Taiwo said.

He said they persuaded him not to leave but that he insisted, saying the trauma will affect his children if they remain in the community.

Details of the release are still sketchy but a resident said their release was facilitated by security officials and members of a local vigilante group.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Magit Solomon, a police superintendent heading the area council’s police operations, for comment, he said he will get back to our reporter, but has yet to do so as of press time.