At least 23 people, including security personnel, were killed by armed non-state actors across Nigeria last week (September 19-25).

While 12 of the victims were security personnel, the remaining 11 were civilians.

The figures were collated from newspaper reports within the week, and thus cases not reported in the media were not reported.

Out of the 12 security personnel, seven were soldiers who were killed by insurgents in the North-east while three policemen were killed by suspected IPOB separatists.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how in the previous two weeks (September 5 to 18), 39 persons including 26 security personnel were killed.

The causes of the killings for last week vary and they include terrorism, banditry, separatists attacks, communal clashes and ethnoreligious crises.

At least an incident was reported in each of the geopolitical zones except in the South-south.

Below are the cases compiled from media reports last week.

South-east

Three policemen on duty in Onitsha Anambra State were on Sunday killed by gunmen. The incident, it was gathered, happened around 9 a.m. on the Ukaegbu/Ezeiweka road in Onitsha.

According to the report, two other cops were injured during the shootout at a security post mounted by the police operatives.

A police vehicle was also set ablaze.

North-central

Kogi

Suspected bandits attacked a church in Kogi state, killing one and kidnapping three worshippers.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the ECWA Church in Okedayo, Kabba, headquarters of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Niger

A soldier was killed while another sustained injury in a gun duel with bandits at Alawa Community in Shiroro axis of Niger State.

According to a report, the incident happened when joint security operatives laid an ambush for the bandits, who were fleeing the ongoing military operations in neighbouring Zamfara State.

North-west

Bandits on Sunday attacked Saminaka village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing six people, including two married women.

According to the report, the attack on the community whose inhabitants are mostly hunters came after most of the men had left for hunting.

It was not clear whether the attack was connected to the killing of 13 bandits by hunters in Tangaza town a day before.

South-west

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, was killed on Thursday during a clash between policemen and motorcyclists in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

According to report, the policemen were carrying out enforcement in the area when they were resisted by the riders, who protested against the seizure of their means of livelihood.

North-east

Members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed at least seven Nigerian soldiers and four local vigilantes at Marte-Dikwa axis of Borno State.

According to a report, the terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Device, (IED) on the road, which the convoy, traveling to Maiduguri from Marte, ran into.

The convoy of the military vehicles was escorting soldiers that were granted leave pass from Marte unit.