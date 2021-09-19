The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Sunday released the list of 36 persons recommended for various judicial appointments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and 10 states.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, who released the list on Sunday, said the council considered and recommended the candidates for appointment at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16, 2021, after considering the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee.

The candidates were recommended either the President Muhammadu Buhari or their respective state governors for appointment depending on the courts they are to serve.

The list includes candidates recommended for appointment as the substantive Chief Judges of Edo, Kogi, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, and Ekiti States as well as the FCT.

It also includes the candidates for the Grand Kadis of the Sharia Courts of Appeal, Yobe and Bauchi States, as well as the Presidents of the Courts of Appeal, Oyo, Kogi and Nasawara States.

Some of the Chief Judges and other heads of court have been appointed in acting capacities pending their substantive appointments.

The rest are recommended as judges and kadis of High Courts and Customary Courts of Appeal and Sharia Courts of Appeals in Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Ondo, Oyo, Kogi, Bauchi, and Oyo.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly,” Mr Oye said.

Mr Oye had on Friday alluded to the appointment without mentioning names in a statement announcing the panels set up to probe three judges involved in issuing conflicting court ex parte orders.

See Full List:

PRESS RELEASE

16 September 2021

· NJC recommends appointment of Thirty-six (36) Judicial Officers;

The National Judicial Council at its 95th Meeting of 15 & 16 September 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of Thirty-six (36) successful candidates to their respective State Governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi

2. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha

3. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin

4. CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA

i) Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf

5. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot

6. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EKITI STATE

i) Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye

7. GRAND KADI, YOBE STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Baba Gana Mahdi

8. GRAND KADI, BAUCHI STATE

i) Umaru Ahmad Liman

9. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel

10. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass

11. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

i) Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman

12. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, GOMBE STATE

i) Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed

ii) Abdussalam Muhammad

iii) Daurabo Suleiman Sikkam

13. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Effiong Asukwo Effiong

14. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAUCHI STATE

i) Nana Fatima Jibril

15. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE

i) Abdulkarim Mahmud

16. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE

i) Kabir Shuaibu

ii) Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi

iii) Ibrahim Abubakar Mande

17. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Professor Alero Akeredolu

18. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OYO STATE

i) Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye

ii) Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo

iii) Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale

iv) Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun

19. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Abubakar Sule Ibrahim

ii) Abdullah Sulyman

iii) Aminu Ali Eri

20. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE

i) Adamu Kuna Jibril

ii) Ahmed Baba Bala

21. FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE

i) Musa Sani Abubakar

ii) Mahdi Manga

iii) Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad

iv) Sani Musa

22. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ONDO STATE

i) Orimisan James Okorisa

23. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information