A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, is dead.
Mr Mailafia, 64, died on Sunday morning from an undisclosed illness.
An associate of Mr Mailafia, John Hayab, confirmed his death to Leadership newspaper.
Mr Hayab is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna chapter.
Apart from being a former CBN deputy governor, Mr Mailafia was also a popular public commentator who was always willing to share his view on public affairs.
Details later…
