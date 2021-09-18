ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as well as 337 new infections across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its Facebook page indicated that Lagos once again topped the infection chart with 142 cases.

The new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 201,129 and the total death toll now stands at 2,649.

The disease centre added that 189,608 cases have been cleared and discharged, while 9,039 are still down with the illness.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos with the highest daily figure of infections, Rivers, Edo and Delta State followed with 32, 30 and 25 cases respectively, on the log.

Kwara State followed with 23 cases; Oyo, 16; Plateau, 12; while the FCT recorded 11 cases.

Also, Akwa Ibom and Kano states registered 10 cases each; Ogun, three, while Ekiti, Gombe, and Imo states recorded two cases each.

Nasarawa State came last on the log with a single case.

The centre also added that Sokoto and Zamfara states reported no case on Friday.