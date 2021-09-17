ADVERTISEMENT

An Oyo State High Court has ordered the State Security Service to pay N20 billion to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, over the alleged invasion of his home in Ibadan.

Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the money was awarded as exemplary and aggravated damages against the SSS in the suit filed by Mr Igboho, in which he was seeking N500 billion damages for the invasion.

The secret police had stormed Mr Igboho’s house in the Soka area of the city in the early hours of July 1. At least two persons were killed in the invasion.

Details later…