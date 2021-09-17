An Oyo State High Court has ordered the State Security Service to pay N20 billion to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, over the alleged invasion of his home in Ibadan.
Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the money was awarded as exemplary and aggravated damages against the SSS in the suit filed by Mr Igboho, in which he was seeking N500 billion damages for the invasion.
The secret police had stormed Mr Igboho’s house in the Soka area of the city in the early hours of July 1. At least two persons were killed in the invasion.
UPDATED: SSS confirms invading Sunday Igboho’s house, killing two
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION