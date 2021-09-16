ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Airforce has finally admitted to carrying out Wednesday bombing of Buhari village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State where 10 people were killed and over 20 wounded.

Local sources and vigilante had Wednesday said the air force of neighbouring Niger Republic carried out the airstrike.

The Nigerian Airforce had also initially denied carrying out the attack.

“This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks,” Nigerian Airforce spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, had tweted on Wednesday to deny a tweet linking the force with the incident.

But 24 hours lster, the Airforce has now taken responsibility through a statement sighed by Mr Gabkwet.

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

“The aircraft, while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component, which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters, that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs. Therefore, a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident,” the statement explained.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls how the Airforce bombed civilians in Rann, Kalabage, Borno State and an IDP camp in Adamawa State in the last three years.