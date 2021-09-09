The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has released a shortlist of 130 lawyers qualified for the award of the highly coveted Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2021.

Hajo Bello, the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who doubles as the secretary of the LPPC, issued the notice on Wednesday.

She said the list comprising 95 lawyers in the advocate category and 35 in the academy category was drawn after the first stage of the appointment process.

“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee by this notice makes an announcement on the shortlisted candidates that qualified after both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021,” the notice stated in part.

All qualified candidates shortlisted were “graded under the category system” of the LPPC, Ms Bello said.

The final list of the successful ones among the shortlisted candidates will be announced in October.

Ms Bello invited members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence” of the shortlisted candidates.

All of such comments must reach the LPPC secretariat or the committee’s email not later than 4p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, she said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the pretigious rank to deserving lawyers annually is domiciled at the Supreme Court.

The notice added that “any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria”.

Some of the shortlisted candidates include: the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of Ekiti State, and Olawale Fapohunda, a prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo.

Also on the list are, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu; a police prosecutor, Simon Lough, and lawyers with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sulayman Olawale, and Sani Mohammed.

See the full list:

LEGAL PRACTITIONERS PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE

SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

THREE ARMS ZONE, SUPREME COURT COMPLEX,

P.M.B. 308, ABUJA, NIGERIA

Tel: 09-2344762

NOTICE OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR CONSIDERATION FOR THE CONFERMENT OF THE RANK OF SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA – 2021

(PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 12 (2) AND 20 OF THE LEGAL PRACTITIONERS’ PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE GUIDELINES 2018)

2. All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee.

3. They are:

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE RANK OF SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA (SAN) ADVOCATE CATEGORY FOR 2021

1. OFFIA FELIX OTA, ESQ.

2. NWAFOR-ORIZU ORJI, ESQ.

3. ADENIYI ANTHONY ADEMUYIWA, ESQ.

4. UMEH PHILIP NDUBUISI EVARISTUS, ESQ.

5. OVRAWAH OGAGA, ESQ.

6. UGBODUMA JOHNSON TARIGHO OMOPHE, ESQ.

7. AFUBA PETER AGUIGOM, ESQ.

8. ODIONU JOHNSON, ESQ.

9. ABUBAKAR ADAMU, ESQ.

10. AJOSE-ADEOGUN OLAOTAN OLUSEGUN, ESQ.

11. WEST-IDAHOSA EHIOGIE, ESQ.

12. AWA UCHE SUNDAY, ESQ.

13. MEKWUNYE CHARLES DUMBIRI, ESQ.

14. OGUEJIOFOR CHARLES CHUKWUMA, ESQ.

15. OLADOJA TAJUDEEN OLASENI, ESQ.

16. AKARAIWE IKEAZOR AJOVI, ESQ.

17. OMOTOSHO FRANCIS, ESQ.

18. ONUZULIKE FELIX ANAYO, ESQ.

19. OKO-JAJA LAWRENCE SUNDAY, ESQ.

20. OSHOMEGIE CHRISTOPHER AGBOMEIRHE, SUNDAY, ESQ.

21. ORU MARCELLUOUS EGUVWE, ESQ.

22. ALADESANMI ROTIMI ADEFEMI, ESQ.

23. IHUA-MADUENYI CHARLES UDOKA, ESQ.

24. AGBOLA ADELEKE OLANIYI, ESQ.

25. UZUEGBU BENJAMIN CHUKWUDI, ESQ.

26. AKINOLA JAMES AKINGBOLA, ESQ.

27. IHEDIWA UCHENNA CHINYERE, ESQ.

28. FATUNDE ADEWUMI RICHARD, ESQ.

29. ADELUOLA OLUKAYODE OLUWOLE, ESQ.

30. OSAKA BENJAMIN NWORAH, ESQ.

31. OLOTU BOLARINWA, ESQ.

32. ILAVBARE HABEEB ORISAVBIA, ESQ.

33. LANA MICHAEL FOLORUNSO, ESQ.

34. HASSAN USMAN EL-YAKUB, ESQ.

35. OLORUNFEMI AYO ABRAHAM, ESQ.

36. FAPOHUNDA ADEKOLA OLAWALE, ESQ.

37. BELLO HENRY ADEDAYO, ESQ.

38. ERONDU CHIJIOKE OGBONNA, ESQ.

39. OKOLI IKENNA, ESQ.

40. MORDI MARK OKEIBUNOR, ESQ.

41. ATABO REUBEN OKPANACHI, ESQ.

42. SERIKI SHERIFF ROTIMI, ESQ.

43. OPARA VICTOR OGWUEZUMBA, ESQ.

44. NDAYAKO MOHAMMED, ESQ.

45. OJO ADEKUNLE AKANBI, ESQ.

46. IBOROMA DAGOGO ISRAEL, ESQ.

47. OMU HENRY ESHIJONAM, ESQ.

48. AKUBO JOSEPH ADEMU, ESQ.

49. ADELE JOHN OGWU, ESQ.

50. WODU KEMASUODE, ESQ.

51. AYINLA SALMAN JAWONDO, ESQ.

52. AIDI BOLARINWA ELIJAH, ESQ.

53. OBIORAH EDWIN SUNDAY CHUKWUJEKWU, ESQ.

54. OLOYEDE-ASANIKE ABIOYE ARAOYE, ESQ.

55. ABDULHAMID MOHAMMED, ESQ. 56. ATUNG SAMUEL, ESQ.

57. OLOLADE COLE SEGUN, ESQ.

58. ITULA FREDRICKS EBOS, ESQ.

59. ANUGA GEORGE AUDU, ESQ.

60. SHU’AIBU SULE, ESQ.

61. MUSTAPHA DAUDA ADEKOLA, ESQ.

62. IDRIS IBRAHIM AGBOMERE, ESQ.

63. GBADAMOSI KAZEEM ADEKUNLE, ESQ.

64. IBRAHIM SULAYMAN OLAWALE, ESQ.

65. OGUDE VICTOR ODAFE, ESQ.

66. ALIYU KABIR, ESQ.

67. NWORKA CHIDI BENJAMIN, ESQ.

68. DANIEL-EBUNE JOSIAH OJOCHIDE, ESQ.

69. ABDUL-RASHEED MURITALA OLADIME]JI, ESQ.

70. KOTOYE ADEYINKA MOYOSORE, ESQ.

71. ADAMSON ADEBORO LATEEF, ESQ.

72. AKOMOLAFE BANKOLE JOEL, ESQ.

73. OBEGOLU EMEKA JUDE-PHILLIPE, ESQ.

74, ARUWA SHAIBU ENEJOH, ESQ.

75. SOMIARI SAMMIE ABIYE, ESQ.

76. ONWUENWUNOR CLEMENT, ESQ.

77. OMOTUNDE ADEOLA RASAQ, ESQ.

78. MOGBOH ANTHONY OBINNA, ESQ.

79. EMEKA CHLJIOKE OGUGUA PRECIOUS, ESQ.

80. OKORO EDWIN OKECHUKWU, ESQ.

81. OGUNGBADE OLUWASINA OLANREWAJU, ESQ.

82. BALOGUN RAFIU OYEYEMI, ESQ.

83. LOUGH SIMON ASAMBER, ESQ.

84. ADEDIPE AYODEJI, ESQ.

85. KUTI AFOLABI FATAI, ESQ.

86. UGOCHUKWU GODSON CHUKWUDI, ESQ.

87. FATOGUN EYITAYO AYOKUNLE, ESQ.

88. ONONYE ONYECHI STEVEN, ESQ.

89. EKO EJEMBI EKO, ESQ.

90. USMAN JACOB JOHNSON, ESQ.

91. SANI ABDULAZIZ MOHAMMED, ESQ.

92. BURKAA MATTHEW GWAR, ESQ.

93. DANGANA YAHAYA DAN’ASABE, ESQ.

94. ROTIMI OYEDEPO ISEOLUWA, ESQ.

95. HUSSAINI ISHAQ MAGAJI, ESQ.

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE RANK OF SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA (SAN) ACADEMIC CATEGORY FOR 2021

1. PROF. OYEWO AJAGBE TORIOLA

2. PROF. OMOROGBE OLUYINKA OSAYAME

3. DR.OKAFOR KATHLEEN EBELECHUKWU

4. PROF. NWEBO OSY EZECHUKWUNYERE

5. PROF. SHOLANKE OLADIPO OLUSEGUN

6. PROF. DAODOLA RASHEED JIMOH

7. DR. AJALA TAIWO FRANCIS

8. OJUKWU ANTHONY OKECHUKWU, ESQ.

9. PROF. SODIPO BANKOLE ADEKUNLE AKINTOYE

10. DR. WIGWE CHRISTIAN CHIZINDU

11. DR.AGBONIKA JOSEPHINE ALADI ACHOR

12. PROF. AHMADU MOHAMMED LAWAL

13. PROFOLUDAYO GABRIEL AMOKAYE

14. PROF. SHAAKAA AKKARREN SAMUEL

15. PROF. CHUKWU LAWRENCE OBINNA COLLINS

16. DR. EFEVWERHAN DAVID IGHOJOHWEGBA

17. DR. ABILA VENUS ELIJAH SYLVANUS

18. PROF. IMBWASEH AKAA TYOZUA

19. PROF. KENEN EMMANUEL AYANGARUMUN

20. PROF. SANNI ABIOLA OLAITAN

21. PROF. ABDULLAHI SHEHU ZURU

22. PROF. UMENWEKE MESHACH NNAMA

23. BRAITHWAITE ABIMBOLA ONIKEPO, ESQ.

24. PROF. OMOREGIE EDOBA BRIGHT

25. PROF. MAIYAKI THEODORE BALA

26. PROF. ISAH MOHAMMED

27. DR. ONI BABATUNDE ADETUNJI

28. DR. AGABA JAMES ATTA

29. PROF. ABDULQADIR IBRAHIM ABIKAN

30. PROF. GBADAMOSI OLAIDE ABASS

31. PROF DAWUD KAMAL ALHAJI

32. PROF. ADBULLAHI IBRAHIM

33. DR. ABUBAKAR ABDULKARIM KANA

34. DR. OKORIE CHIMEZIE KINGSLEY

35. DR. AMADI JERRY

4. The General Public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above candidates.

5. However, any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.

6. Please, be informed that in relation to paragraph 12 {2} of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018, Twenty copies of such comments or complaints must be received at the office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee not later than 4.00pm on Tuesday 28th September, 2021 Or email: enquirieslppcnigeria@gmail.com

HAJO SARKI BELLO ESQ.

Acting Chief Registrar, Supreme Court/Secretary Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC)