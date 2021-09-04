ADVERTISEMENT

Political activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, said his immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore, was on Saturday shot by suspected kidnappers near Okada, a town in Edo State.

The elder Sowore said his brother was on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State, where he was studying Pharmacy, when he was shot by the assailants.

Mr Sowore said the incident was his “saddest day yet.”

“They snuffed out the life (of) yet another real human being. Rest In Power, ‘Dr. Mamiye’” Mr Sowore said in a statement, adding that, “this act in itself will not delay their day of justice.”

“I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, ‘Mr Magnet’ had no enemy!

“You, ‘Mr Sunshine Foundation’ who made everyone happy.

“You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blame when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created (your) own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright.”

The police spokesperson in Edo could not be reached as of the time of this report.