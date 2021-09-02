ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday expelled one of its chapters’ chairmen for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party’s caretaker chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu, was suspended in early August by the state chapter following a leaked audio of him wishing Mr Buhari had died of coronavirus.

The state chapter spokesperson, Mohammed Abdullahi, had described Mr Adamu’s comments as disturbing but that it would be further investigated.

“Consequently, a 7-man disciplinary committee has been set up by the SWC to investigate the issues in the audio clip and make appropriate recommendations for action.

“In order to ensure unhindered investigation and fair hearing, the SWC has resolved that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Yola South Local Government (Alh. Suleiman Adamu) who is a member of the State Executive Committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the 7-man disciplinary committee,” the party had resolved in August.

Mala Buni-led interim national caretaker committee of the party, at its 16th meeting on Thursday, said it had ratified the expulsion of the accused following the report of the 7-member disciplinary committee set up to investigate the development.

“His expulsion from the party takes immediate effect,” APC declared in a statement signed by its interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

Giving its reasons, the party said Mr Adamu’s “unwholesome utterances” about the President in the leaked audio are capable of tarnishing the APC image and cast further doubt on its leadership prowess.

“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party,” Mr Akpanudoedehe concluded.

Not the first

Mr Adamu is not the first person to face serious sanction for criticising Mr Buhari.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Kano State governor, Salihu Yakasai, was sacked in February after berating the APC for the worsening state of the country’s security.

The Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in his reaction, described his aide’s comment as “unguarded utterances” which contradicted the APC.

The aide was arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) for the same reason in March.