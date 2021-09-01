ADVERTISEMENT

The police have confirmed that 73 students were abducted Wednesday afternoon at Government Day Secondary School in Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The state governor, Bello Matawalle, hails from Marudun.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits stormed the public school and whisked away students.

The latest wave of abductions in Zamfara followed new stringent policies announced by the governments of adjoining north-west states to cut supply of essential commodities to bandits operating from forests in the states.

Police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed Wednesday incident through a statement.

“The command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA.

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah psc+ has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students

“The commissioner further appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the Ongoing rescue operation.

“Security has also been been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall further attack on the communities. Further development will be made known to members of the public,” the police spokesperson said.