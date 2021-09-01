ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits have again abducted school children in Zamfara State.

The victims this time are an unspecified number of students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Maradun is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

A resident of the town, Shafiu Bala, told PREMIUM TIMES that the students were kidnapped Wednesday afternoon in their school.

“I don’t know how many of them have been kidnapped but I am sure because some of the students and teachers ran home.”

Another source, Yusuf Dosara, confirmed the abduction but also did not know the number of kidnapped students.

A top Government House source in Gusau said the governor has been informed of the abduction and was holding a security meeting over it.

“He and some of his top aides and commissioners are meeting with the heads of the various security agencies in the state. They may release a statement afterwards.”

The phone number of the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, was busy when this reporter called

This report will be updated as we get additional information.