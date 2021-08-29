ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapped Mass Communication student of Kwara State University has been rescued from her abductors after six days in captivity.

The university’s spokesperson, AbdulRazaq Sanni, confirmed the development in a press statement on Saturday.

He said the suspected kidnappers have also been arrested.

“The Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the Management, Staff and students of Kwara State University is glad to inform the general public that Miss Khadijat Isiaka, the abducted 300 Level Mass Communication student of the University, has been rescued.”

Miss Isiaka was kidnapped on August 22, along Okuru Road in Malete town at about 9.30 p.m.

“However, the joint efforts of His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State – Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and security agencies, including the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, DPO Malete, State Anti-kidnapping Squad, IGP Response Team, operatives of the Department of State Security, KWASU Safety Unit and Malete Vigilante group have led to the rescue of Khadijat Isiaka from her abductors on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

“One of the criminals was arrested on Saturday morning in Shao town, a development that led to the arrest of other members of the syndicate.

“The suspects have since been moved to the State Police Headquarters for interrogation and further investigation.

“In view of this, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Moshood Jimba, and some staff officers of the University were at the state Police Headquarters to take possession of the victim and subsequently, reunite her with her family.

“Also, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi SAN, has received the rescued student in his official residence in Ilorin, shortly after the police had handed her over to the university authority.

“Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor has appealed to staff and students within and outside the campus to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as the management would not relent in its effort at ensuring safety of lives and properties on the university campus,” the official statement said.

Kwara, in North-central Nigeria, has witnessed few cases of kidnappings and attacks on communities, when compared to other North-central states like Niger, Plateau and Benue.

Kidnapping for ransom has, however, become rampant in many states in Nigeria, particularly states in the northern part of the country.