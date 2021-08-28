The legendary Nigerian singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.
His nephew, Uwaifo Peter The Rock, broke the news on his verified Facebook page on Saturday evening.
Uwaifo Jnr, who is a gospel artiste and multi-instrumentalist, wrote:
“Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now
Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest
Black Saturday for me now.
One week now after collaborating with me.”
He, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.
The late singer featured in a track titled “Hallelujah” off his son’s upcoming album about a week ago.
The ‘Guitar boy’ as he was fondly called celebrated his 80th birthday in March.
More details later…
