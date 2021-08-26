ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. government has confirmed that 12 of its soldiers were killed in the bomb explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the twin explosions outside the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Apart from the U.S. soldiers, about 60 people are believed to have been killed in the explosion, AlJazeera reports.

A Pentagon official who addressed journalists in Washington on Thursday said the attackers are believed to be linked to ISIL. Apart from the soldiers killed, about 15 others were injured in the explosions, he said.

The Taliban had earlier condemned the attack, saying it occurred in an area of the airport manned by U.S. soldiers.

The Kabul airport has been under the global spotlight since thousands of people rushed there last week in a bid to leave the country after the Taliban took over the government.

