Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security.

The governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress, gave the advice when he received the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Ali Janga, on a courtesy call on Wednesday in Gusau.

Mr Matawalle said declaring a state of emergency was the “only available avenue of ending the increasing security challenges at hand.”

In a statement issued by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, the governor expressed concern over the incessant attacks on innocent communities in Zamfara and other states.

He told the visiting AIG that the current wave of insecurity was alarming and getting out of hand, as such the need to declare a state of emergency on security in the country.

“No one feels safe anymore and the only way to return the country on the path of sanity is to act out of the box,” he stressed.

The governor commended the federal government and security operatives in the country for their commitment to the fight against banditry.

He, however, said “extra effort is required to contain the growing security problems that are mounting by the day”.

“The problem in Zamfara state is quite unique from those in other places and therefore require very careful and constructive solutions to control it,” he added.

Mr Mtawalle told the AIG that his administration had never faltered in its support to security operatives and would continue to do so, to enable them succeed.

Mr Janga, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkhana, commended Mr Matawalle for his commitment to finding lasting solutions to the security problem in the state.

Mr Janga said that without the support rendered by the state government, the entire work of the police in the state would have collapsed.

(NAN)