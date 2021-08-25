Google Trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment, turned 15 on August 11.
To commemorate the occasion, it released an interesting list of what Nigerians have searched for the most over the past decade and a half.
In Nigeria, football clubs like “Man U”, “Real Madrid” and “Chelsea FC” have taken the top spots in Google Searches in the past 15 years.
Nigerians are also entertainment enthusiasts who love their celebrity personalities. It was not surprising, therefore, that Nollywood actors like Mercy Johnson” and Odunlade Adekola and favourite acts like “Burna Boy” ranked as some of the most searched personalities in Nigeria over this period alongside the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West.
Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for.
Google said: ‘‘Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories’’.
Below is a list that unpacks the interests of Nigerians on Google Search over the last 15 years:
Top searched questions in the past 15 years in Nigeria
What is love?
How to make money online?
What is a computer?
How much is the dollar to naira?
How to make love?
What is sex?
What is biology?
How to write an application letter?
What is a noun?
How to check BVN?
Top searched “lyrics” in the past 15 years in Nigeria
Xxxtentacion Bad Vibes Forever lyrics
In Christ Alone lyrics
Brown Skin Girl lyrics
All Of Me lyrics
Onise Iyanu lyrics
Reckless Love lyrics
Despacito lyrics
Silent Night lyrics
Great Is Thy Faithfulness lyrics
Ancient Words lyrics
Top searched “Nollywood celebrities” in the past 15 years in Nigeria
Mercy Johnson
Funke Akindele
Ini Edo
Odunlade Adekola
Adam A Zango
Iyabo Ojo
Rita Dominic
Angela Okorie
Juliet Ibrahim
Adunni Ade
Top searched “Nigerian Music Artists”, past 15 years in Nigeria
Burna Boy
Omah Lay
Adekunle Gold
Tope Alabi
Small Doctor
Reekado Banks
Banky W
Frank Edward
2Face Idibia
Yinka Ayefele
Top searched “Artists (Non-Nigerian)”, past 15 years in Nigeria
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Kanye West
Celine Dion
Meek Mill
Bob Marley
Whitney Houston
August Alsina
Top searches recipes, past 15 years in Nigeria
Pornstar martini cocktail recipe
Cake recipe
Pancake recipe
Meat pie recipe
Puff puff recipe
Chocolate cake recipe
Doughnut recipe
Chin chin recipe
Fried rice recipe
Red velvet cake recipe
Top Searched “movies” past 15 years in Nigeria
Sex and the city movie
The BFG movie
Titanic movie
Black panther full movie
Moana
Frozen 2
Kesari Yoruba movie
Half of a Yellow Sun movie
War room movie
Fifty Shades of Grey movie
Top searched “Diet”, past 15 years in Nigeria
Ketogenic diet
Cambridge diet
Hallelujah diet
Dash diet
Atkins diet
Paleo diet
Diabetic diet
Mediterranean diet
Vegan diet
Ulcer diet
Top searched “Football clubs”, past 15 years in Nigeria
Man U
Real Madrid
Chelsea FC
Arsenal FC
Man City
FC Barcelona
Liverpool FC
AC Milan
