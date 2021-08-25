Google Trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment, turned 15 on August 11.

To commemorate the occasion, it released an interesting list of what Nigerians have searched for the most over the past decade and a half.

In Nigeria, football clubs like “Man U”, “Real Madrid” and “Chelsea FC” have taken the top spots in Google Searches in the past 15 years.

Nigerians are also entertainment enthusiasts who love their celebrity personalities. It was not surprising, therefore, that Nollywood actors like Mercy Johnson” and Odunlade Adekola and favourite acts like “Burna Boy” ranked as some of the most searched personalities in Nigeria over this period alongside the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for.

Google said: ‘‘Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories’’.

Below is a list that unpacks the interests of Nigerians on Google Search over the last 15 years:

Top searched questions in the past 15 years in Nigeria

What is love?

How to make money online?

What is a computer?

How much is the dollar to naira?

How to make love?

What is sex?

What is biology?

How to write an application letter?

What is a noun?

How to check BVN?

Top searched “lyrics” in the past 15 years in Nigeria

Xxxtentacion Bad Vibes Forever lyrics

In Christ Alone lyrics

Brown Skin Girl lyrics

All Of Me lyrics

Onise Iyanu lyrics

Reckless Love lyrics

Despacito lyrics

Silent Night lyrics

Great Is Thy Faithfulness lyrics

Ancient Words lyrics

Top searched “Nollywood celebrities” in the past 15 years in Nigeria

Mercy Johnson

Funke Akindele

Ini Edo

Odunlade Adekola

Adam A Zango

Iyabo Ojo

Rita Dominic

Angela Okorie

Juliet Ibrahim

Adunni Ade

Top searched “Nigerian Music Artists”, past 15 years in Nigeria

Burna Boy

Omah Lay

Adekunle Gold

Tope Alabi

Small Doctor

Reekado Banks

Banky W

Frank Edward

2Face Idibia

Yinka Ayefele

Top searched “Artists (Non-Nigerian)”, past 15 years in Nigeria

Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Kanye West

Celine Dion

Meek Mill

Bob Marley

Whitney Houston

August Alsina

Top searches recipes, past 15 years in Nigeria

Pornstar martini cocktail recipe

Cake recipe

Pancake recipe

Meat pie recipe

Puff puff recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Doughnut recipe

Chin chin recipe

Fried rice recipe

Red velvet cake recipe

Top Searched “movies” past 15 years in Nigeria

Sex and the city movie

The BFG movie

Titanic movie

Black panther full movie

Moana

Frozen 2

Kesari Yoruba movie

Half of a Yellow Sun movie

War room movie

Fifty Shades of Grey movie

Top searched “Diet”, past 15 years in Nigeria

Ketogenic diet

Cambridge diet

Hallelujah diet

Dash diet

Atkins diet

Paleo diet

Diabetic diet

Mediterranean diet

Vegan diet

Ulcer diet

Top searched “Football clubs”, past 15 years in Nigeria

Man U

Real Madrid

Chelsea FC

Arsenal FC

Man City

FC Barcelona

Liverpool FC

AC Milan