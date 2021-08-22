ADVERTISEMENT

At least nine persons have been confirmed killed and one injured by bandits who attacked Unguwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

A statement by the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attack was reported to the state government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, on Sunday.

He said the troops had responded to distress calls and mobilised to the area.

” The assailants fled on sighting the troops. Nine corpses have been recovered so far following a search of the village. The deceased are identified as:

– Moses Dangana

– Mary Dangana

– Jummai Dangana

– Jerry James

– Happy James

– Endurance Stephen

– Comfort Emmanuel

– Jummai Tanko

– Mary Clement

” One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack.

” The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers. Those rescued are:

– Patrick Chindon

– Joseph Agbon

– Polymer Joseph

– Amos Francis

– Keziah Amos

– Linda Jonathan

– Asabe Jonathan

– Jonathan James

– Lamin Yohanna

– Titi Emmanuel

– Patricia Michael

– Jetral Bala.”

Mr Aruwan said the troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations, and will make public the exact number of casualties.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness and condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack.

” Troops are working in the area and the public will be updated on further developments.”

Despite the efforts of security personnel to arrest rising security in the state, bandits and other similar violent criminals are still killing, maiming and abducting people with reckless abandon.