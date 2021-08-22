ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, after 48 days in captivity.

John Hayab, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

“Fifteen more students were released on Saturday night and 65 students are still with the bandits, ” Mr Hayab, a reverend, said.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for the police command in the state, also confirmed the release of the students.

Mr Jalige, assistant superintendent of police, however, said the police were not in the picture of whether ransom was paid by the parents before the students’ release or not.

“We are not aware of that,” he said.

Bandits had in the early hours of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

Schools, especially in the north-west and north-central parts of the country, have become easy targets for bandits who invade the schools and kidnap students and staff alike in exchange for ransom.

While some of the abducted students have been released, several others are still in captivity.