ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Saturday confirmed a total of 1,064 COVID-19 cases. The new cases were confirmed in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

An update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday night, added that 13 deaths were recorded in the country.

According to the update, while the nation’s total infection figure now stands at 186,635, the 13 deaths recorded increased the fatality figure to 2,260.

But Saturday’s tally, NCDC noted, also included data from Lagos for both Friday and Saturday while the figure from Benue State also comprises backlogs of records from July 27 to 31.

The disease centre also added that the number of active coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 16,055 from less than 2,000 cases in June.

State by state statistics

Based on the NCDC update, the combined data from Lagos State increased the state’s share of Saturday’s infection toll to 776 while Rivers, again, followed with 143 cases.

However, Ekiti State, one of the country’s smallest states, has continued to feature conspicuously on the infection chart, especially since the Delta variant of the pandemic was confirmed in Nigeria.

The state, again, ranked third in the latest infection figure with 49 cases. It is followed by Kwara, a state in the North-central region, with 33 cases while Ogun State recorded 21 cases and Benue 18.

Oyo State followed with 13 cases; FCT, five; Osun State, four, while Yobe State in the North-east region recorded two cases.

Doctors’ strike continues

Meanwhile, despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, resident doctors have stuck to their guns, insisting that the industrial action would continue.

The doctors’ resolve, which is contained in a short message sent to his colleagues by the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, was a result of the government’s decision to stick to the implementation of the “no work, no pay” rule.

But the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), which all NARD members are also part of, was said to have signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government on Saturday night.

While the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, pledged the implementation of the MoU as soon as Monday, the NMA is yet to make a categorical statement on the matter.

But NARD denied signing an MoU with the government and enjoined its members to continue to be resolute.

Mr Okhuaihesuyi wrote; “Good evening, distinguish(ed) colleagues. After almost a two-day marathon and issues discussed in-depth, we insisted on the heinous no work no pay and the government side says they have already instituted that and can’t revert.

“The strike continues as he that is down needs fear no fall.”