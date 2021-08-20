ADVERTISEMENT

The rage of the Lassa Fever virus is still very much around despite torrential rains, as Edo and Ondo states record more infections with attendant deaths.

With two deaths recorded in Week 32 (August 9-15), Nigeria’s death tally is now 73 since the beginning of the new Lassa season.

This is occurring as the country grapples with escalating COVID-19 cases across the country, with fatalities.

Although the nation did not record a death from Lassa fever in Week 30, which was between July 26 and August 1, the records of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that by weeks 31 and 32, three persons had died of the disease.

However, with the sharp drop in temperatures occasioned by the rainy season, the fatalities have remained low

For instance, in Week 28 (July 12-18), the nation recorded no Lassa fever death even though there were five confirmed cases of the disease.

However, in Week 29 (July 19-25), one death was recorded out of four confirmed cases. There were no deaths in Week 30 (July 26-August 1) but there were 12 confirmed cases of the infection.

The number of confirmed cases then dropped from 12 in Week 30 to four in Week 31, but one death was recorded. The four cases were reported from Ondo and Edo states.

Infections increased in Week 32 (August 9-15) as the number of confirmed cases was 31 with infections coming from Edo, Ondo, and Enugu states.

The total number of confirmed cases nationwide is now 354. Of the number, Edo has 158, while Ondo trails with 117.

Of the fatalities, Ondo has the highest, with a total of 38, followed by Edo with 14. Others are Taraba, 12; Ebonyi, 2; Bauchi, 2; Kaduna, 4; and Enugu, 1.

Government officials in Ondo and Edo believe that they are winning the fight against Lassa fever, given the fact that at the current week in 2020, about 1,060 cases had been confirmed, with 220 deaths, compared with the 354 confirmed cases and 73 deaths recorded so far in 2021.