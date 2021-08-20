ADVERTISEMENT

A young woman who was killed by a stray bullet, allegedly fired by the police, has been buried in Lagos.

Jumoke Oyeleke, 25, was hit by a bullet after police fired shots to disperse agitators during the Yoruba nation rally on July 3.

She was laid to rest Friday at the Atan Cemetery in the Yaba area of Lagos at 12 p.m.

This newspaper reported how the deceased, who was not part of the rally, was hit by a stray bullet after police officers began firing guns and tear gas canisters into the air in an attempt to disperse the peaceful rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

But the police denied responsibility for her death, saying its officers never fired a “single live bullet” at the rally.

The family and sympathisers had in July held a candlelight procession in her honour.

In the procession held at a hotel, the deceased’s three siblings, who were in tears, described her as the financial backbone of the family.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordered an investigation into the death of the deceased sales lady.

At the second sitting of the coronary inquest held at a Magistrate Court in Ogba, Ifeoluwa Oyeleke, the deceased’s mother and boss, served as one of the witnesses.

The mother told the chief magistrate, M.K.O Fadeyi, that she learnt of her daughter’s death while going home in a bus.

“While rushing back after the call, that same day, I was coming from Ikeja, I overheard passengers saying an innocent lady in her shop was gunned down by the police. I never knew it was my daughter,” she said.

The sitting was adjourned to September 6.

Justice

On Friday, the deceased’s uncle, Afolabi Wasiu, told journalists that Mrs Oyeleke could not come to the cemetery because “she is not feeling happy right now. We cannot bring her here in that state.”

He mentioned that the culprit has not been identified and apprehended.

“But we want justice regarding her death. We want to know who shot the gun,” he added.

“September would have been her birthday celebration and she had a lot of plans for her sibling.”