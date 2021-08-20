The immediate past registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Also, the former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abubakar Rasheed and Hamid Boboyi, were among the top executive officers of agencies within the ministry of education, who were reappointed on Friday.
The spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, confirmed the reappointment in a telephone call with a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter on Friday.
A statement issued by the ministry noted that the reappointments were based on the recommendation of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu.
The statement also confirmed Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as registrar and chief executive officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).
A new director and chief executive officer, Promise Mebine, a professor, was appointed for the National Mathematical Centre for a tenure of five years.
More details soon…
