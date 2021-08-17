Bandits have killed two people and kidnapped several others in an attack on some travellers in Zamfara State.

The attack occurred in the Jibia axis linking Katsina and Zamfara States.

The bandits were said to have opened fire on moving vehicles, forcing them to stop.

The travellers were going to Zurmi weekly market from Gurbin Bore.

A resident, Jamilu Gambo, whose father-in-law was killed during the attack, said the bandits were more than 50. He also said they were not on motorcycles.

“They were going to Zurmi to do our business as usual when we came under attack by the bandits. They started firing shots on the convoy of the vehicle which forced them to stop.

“When they stopped. They started shouting at them to come out of the vehicles. It was then that my in-law, Alhaji Muntari Ziza and his son, Ibrahim, were found dead,” Mr Gambo told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Gambo, who said they were burying the dead when this newspaper called him at about 11 a.m, said all the other travellers were abducted by the bandits.

He added that the bandits have not made any contact to demand ransom for those kidnapped.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, a superintendent of police, said he heard about the attack but that it happened in Katsina territory and not in Zamfara.

“But it didn’t happen in Zamfara state,” he told this newspaper.

The attack took place after suspected bandits stormed Yarkofoji community in Bakura Local Government Area and killed eight persons and abducted 17 others on Sunday.

A local, Abdulnasir Abubakar, said among those killed were Bashiru Dan Alhazai, Atiku Sule Dan-Iya, Isiya kulele, Aliyu Badamasi, Baki Biyu, Kabiru, an unnamed woman, among others’.

On Sunday night, bandits also attacked a community in Dansadau town in Maru Local Government and burnt to death 13 people, including a woman and her child.

A traditional ruler, Mustapha Umar, confirmed 13 deaths and said five others, who sustained injuries from the attack, were receiving treatment at a hospital in Dansadau town.

On Monday, bandits also attacked Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences Bakura where they kidnapped 15 students and four staff. The bandits killed four people including a police inspector on duty.

Zamfara is one of the worst hit states in the north-west part of the country where activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers have continued unabated.

The attacks have been recorded Bakura, Maru, Maradun, Gusau, Shinkafi, Zurmi, Gummi, Tsafe and Talata Mafara where almost 300 female students were kidnapped by bandits in March this year.

