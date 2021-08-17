Armed bandits and Nigerien soldiers are currently fighting along the border community of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State
The gunmen reportedly killed a soldier, injured many others and seized a gun truck belonging to the foreign soldiers in the ongoing gun duel that started on Monday, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mustapha Yusuf, the lawmaker representing Jibia at the State House of Assembly, told this newspaper that gunmen from Nigeria attacked a community in Niger Republic and rustled many livestock into Nigerian territory.
“The soldiers from Niger Republic are in Nigerian territory on a rescue mission following bandits’ attack at one of the adjoining communities in Niger Republic. They are allowed to enter for 30 kilometres based on security arrangements,” the lawmaker said.
Mr Yusuf said one of the foreign soldiers was killed and another injured following an ambush by the bandits in the Jibia area while a gun truck belonging to the foreign soldiers was seized by the bandits.
He added that many of the foreign soldiers and a popular vigilante leader have been missing since Monday.
Also, locals said about 17 vehicles from Niger Republic loaded with soldiers were seen in the Jibia area heading towards a forest. Subsequently, a heavy sound of explosion was heard from the soldiers believed to be engaging the bandits in the forest.
The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments as he did not pick calls to his mobile telephone.
Details later .
