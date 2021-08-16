ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed bandits have again abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara State.

The latest incident happened on Sunday at the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

The college registrar, Aliyu Bakura, confirmed the incident to BBC Hausa Monday morning. He said four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, were killed in the attack.

According to the official, the attackers invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu, in a statement, however, said three staff of the school kidnapped by the bandits have been rescued by security agents.

Mr Shehu said the state’s commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders, have also visited the school.

The police said a large number of bandits raided the school at midnight with the intent to abduct many students and staff, “but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

“Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two (2) other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and 4 staff were abducted by the bandits,” the spokesperson said.

“The police operatives, while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas, rescued 3 staff who will be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families,” Mr Shehu added.

“The Commissioner of Police, while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the Police Command in Collaboration with other security agencies, especially the Military, are employing various search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

“The commissioner further went round the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement be provided against further invasion.

“The Provost of the school, while briefing the Commissioner of Police, commended the resilience of the Police operatives for standing their ground despite the abduction of 15 students and 4 staff,” the police said in the statement.