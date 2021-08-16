ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Michael Ataga, the Super TV boss, who was brutally killed on June 15, has hired a popular senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, to ensure the culprits involved in the murder are brought to book.

Chidinma Ojukwu, an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, had confessed to the police how she murdered Mr Ataga in a service apartment at Lekki area of Lagos State.

Ms Ojukwu, 21, a 300-level Mass Communication student, while being paraded by the police at the state command in Ikeja, said she began a romantic relationship with Mr Ataga four months earlier.

The police, in a statement, said Ms Ojukwu, on June 15 at about 5 p.m., allegedly murdered Mr Ataga, 50, by stabbing him several times with a sharp object.

According to the police, the suspect had booked the apartment two days earlier and left the scene of the alleged murder around 5.30 p.m.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Ozekhome said the bereaved family hired him “to protect and defend the interests of the Ataga family and his teeming friends, admirers, kinsmen, and business associates, to ensure that justice is duly served in the matter.”

The Ataga family, in its instruction letter to Mr Ozekhome, decried alleged low level of professionalism exhibited so far by the police in bringing to book and prosecuting the alleged perpetrators of the crime, involving “Ataga’s unprovoked and cold blooded murder”.

Family’s concerns

Only a few days ago, Mr Ataga’s family had accused the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, of being complicit in an alleged attempt to protect the killers of Ataga.

The family said that they were shocked that the prosecution of the 21-year old prime suspect in Ataga’s murder, Ms Ojukwu was arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, without even being informed about the arraignment coming up.

The family had also said that one Babalola Disu, who was arraigned for allegedly preventing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police, is “highly suspected to have carried out the murder”.

Mr Ataga’s family premised its suspicion on information they received to the effect that Mr Disu’s short rental apartment was directly opposite the apartment where Mr Ataga was killed.

The Ataga’s family had also decried the alleged comfortable movement to the court and from the court back to the prison of Ms Ojukwu, in an Uber ride.

They queried why this was done without even handcuffs and without being informed of the intending arraignment.

The family also alleged that the man who had claimed to be Ms Ojukwu’s father and who was also charged at the magistrate’s court for obstructing police investigation, was actually not Ms Ojukwu’s biological father after all, but her “sugar daddy”.