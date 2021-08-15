Nigeria on Saturday recorded eight additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 665 fresh cases reported across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 181,962 while the fatality toll increased to 2,219 from 2,211 reported a day earlier.

According to the disease centre, a total of 12,917 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide. While a good number of them are being managed at various designated healthcare facilities, a huge number are receiving home care.

The development has further put pressure on the already overstretched health facilities in the country, especially as the industrial action by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) enters its 14th day on Sunday.

Specifics

The update by the NCDC indicated that more than half of the new cases reported on Saturday in Nigeria were recorded in Lagos State.

With 369 cases out of the 665 infections, Lagos State has remained Nigeria’s coronavirus pandemic epicentre.

Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, for the first time in many months, ranked second on the log with 68 new cases reported on Saturday while Oyo State accounted for 63 with Kwara and Rivers State reporting 28 and 26 cases respectively.

Edo and Delta states also reported 21 and seven new Infections respectively while Ekiti State registered 15 and its nearby Ondo State reported 13.

The FCT and Ogun State recorded three infections each while Gombe reported one.

Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples from its roughly 200 million people.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said about 166,826 of the over 181,000 total infections in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has said the second phase of its vaccination campaign will kick off on Monday.

A terse statement issued by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, noted that it would be flagged off at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, by 9:30 a.m.

The statement , which was signed by the spokesman for Mr Mustapha’s office, Willie Bassey, enjoined accredited journalists and other participants to observe protocols against the pandemic, particularly the use of facemasks.

Nigeria had earlier scheduled the flag-off for August 10 before it was postponed to August 16.

A statement credited to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, had cited the need to conclude the assessment of the Moderna vaccines, donated by the U.S. government, by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The statement had read in part; “The start date for the vaccination has been postponed to next week Monday. This is to enable NAFDAC to finish its assessment and preparatory processes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But while the assessment of the more than 4 million Moderna vaccines were being conducted, the country

received additional 177,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines from the African Union (AU).