The police in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east, said two of their officers were killed during an attack on a police facility in the state on Friday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, in a statement on Saturday, said the attack occurred at the Izombe Police Division at about 2:45 a.m.

Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, described the attackers as bandits.

He said the police successfully repelled the attack and prevented the attackers from gaining access into the police facility.

Three of the attackers were killed and rifles – one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges – recovered from them, according to the statement.

Some of the attackers fled with gunshot wounds, the statement added.

“Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.

“Our tactical teams were presently in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for the arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms.

“The command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo, especially the Izombe community, to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Abattam advised residents to report to the nearest police station, any person seen with bullet wounds.

He also advised hospitals to report any person who comes to them for treatment of bullet wounds.

Friday’s incident indicates that the deadly attacks on security agencies in the South-east region may be far from over.

(NAN).