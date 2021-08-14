ADVERTISEMENT

One of the 111 Chibok schoolgirls remaining with their Boko Haram kidnappers since 2014, on Saturday, turnred herself over to the Nigerian military in Gwoza town of Borno State, officials said.

A statement from the state government said Hassana Adamu was later received by the state governor, Babagana Zulum, who was in Gwoza town on an official trip.

Isa Gusau, a spokesperson of the governor, announced this in the statement.

“The schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani,” Mr Gusau said.

“Zulum was in Gwoza from there he moved to Bama, undertaking humanitarian activities. He had just returned from northern Borno where he spent five days for humanitarian interventions.”

Ms Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

She escaped from seven-year captivity about two weeks after her mate, Ruth Pogu, also regained freedom.

That was after the man Ms Pogu identified as her husband, a suspected member of Boko Haram, surrendered to Nigerian soldiers in Bama, 49kilometres from Gwoza town.