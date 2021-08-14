ADVERTISEMENT

At least 22 persons were feared killed on Saturday as suspected bandits attacked travellers in Gada-biyu along the Jos-Zaria road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A report by the Daily Nigerian newspaper said the attack, which occurred at 10 a.m., also left many other passengers injured.

The victims were said to be followers of Dahiru Bauchi, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric.

The attackers reportedly ambushed the entourage, returning from Islamic New Year prayers organised by the cleric in Bauchi State.

Details of the attacks are yet unclear and this report will be updated as more information is received.