The third wave of coronavirus pandemic is hitting Nigeria harder as 11 deaths were recorded on Friday, raising the nation’s total fatality to 2,211.

According to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 16 states and the federal capital territory, FCT, also reported a total of 636 new cases on Friday.

The disease centre said the infections recorded Friday increased the country’s infection toll to 181,297.

The disease is ravaging the country amid the unending conflict between the Nigerian government and medical doctors under the banner of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The doctors’ strike entered its 13th day on Saturday, leaving many Nigerians in need of healthcare at the nation’s tertiary hospitals stranded.

Also, according to the NCDC update, more than 12,000 people are currently being managed for the pandemic across the country.

Specifics

Of the 16 states and the FCT that contributed to Friday’s infection, Lagos had the highest figure of 291.

Rivers State accounted for 117 infections while Taraba recorded 58 cases and Akwa Ibom registered 54.

Kwara State reported 28 while Ekiti and Ogun had 14 infections each.

The FCT recorded 13; Oyo State, 11; Edo State, nine; Osun State, six; Bayelsa State, five, while Delta and Gombe states registered four infections each.

Also, Abia and Plateau states reported three cases each with Sokoto State recording the lowest figure of one infection on Friday.

Meanwhile, NCDC added that the 58 cases reported by Taraba State is an accumulation of cases recorded in the state between July and August.

Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples from its roughly 200 million people.