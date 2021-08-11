ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday reported 610 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily figure in six months.

In an update shared on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) added that two deaths were also recorded from the disease within the last 24 hours.

Barely a week ago, the West African nation recorded 747 cases as the biggest daily rise in infection in six months.

The disease centre said the new infection figure has raised Nigeria’s total number of cases since the index case to 179,118 and that the fatality toll now stands at 2,194.

According to NCDC, Tuesday’s infections were recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The rise in infections which is triggered by the highly transmissible delta variant has also led to an increased fatality.

More than 30 deaths have been recorded from the disease in the past week across Nigeria.

The dire situation is gradually getting worse with the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors as more than 10,000 active infections are currently undergoing treatment across the country.

Health experts and authorities have cautioned Nigerians to take preventive measures against the disease to avert the further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said about 166,131 of the over 179,000 total infections in Nigeria have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

According to the NCDC update, more than a third of the new cases on Tuesday were recorded in Lagos State which accounted for 281 infections.

Rivers State followed with 152 infections and Akwa-Ibom with 85. Ogun and Oyo registered 21 cases each.

Ekiti State reported 14 cases followed by the FCT with 13. Delta State had seven cases while Edo State recorded six with Ondo reporting four.

Bayelsa and Kano states recorded two infections.