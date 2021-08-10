ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The former governor, currently the senator representing Bayesla West in the National Assembly, is being interrogated over corruption allegations levelled against him, sources familiar with his case but not authorised to speak to the press about it, informed our reporters.

Mr Dickson honoured an EFCC investigation arriving at the commission’s head office at about 11a.m. on Tuesday, the sources said.

The governor of Bayelsa State between 2012 and 2020, Mr Dickson is said to be answering questions over allegations bordering on “abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year rule”.

Without giving details, one of the sources said the allegations also relate to issues of assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the Bayelsa State government.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the EFCC, confirmed the invitation of the former governor.

He was said to still be in custody as of the time of filing this at about 5.27p.m. on Tuesday.

Allegations

Before now, there have been media reports of a petition calling for the EFCC to probe Mr Dickson’s tenure as governor.

In December 2020, The Nation reported that a a group, the Patriot of Anti-Corruption League, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate him for money laundering, false and anticipatory declaration of assets and corruption.

Signed by the group’s convener, Kingsley Arthur, the group urged the anti-graft agency to open up an unbiased investigation into the finances of the state in the last eight years.

Among other allegations contained in the group’s petition, the former governor was accused of mishandling the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Accounts of the state, and collecting about N300million for himself and a certain amount to members of the board monthly.

The IGR bank statements will show the collection and disbursement and transfers to various accounts and other beneficiaries, the petitioner had added.

The group also raised allegations of diversion of funds meant for Bayelsa Airport Project for the funding of the ex-governor’s reelection.

When contacted by our reporter, Mr Dickson’s spokesperson, Fidelity Soriwei, promised to send a response on the matter but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.