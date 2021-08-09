The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has vowed not to resign from office.

Mr Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Monday, said he had not committed any offence to warrant his resignation.

He said those demanding his exit should tell party members across the country what his offence was.

The terse statement said, “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence why he should resign.

“He said he will remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”

The chairman’s statement came a few hours after the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives demanded his resignation.

The caucus, which met last Saturday, in a communique, said the party would be in grave danger if Mr Secondus was allowed to continue in office in the next three months.

The lawmakers asked the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party and the PDP Governors Forum to commence the re-engineering of the party.

The tenure of Mr Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in December having been elected for a four-year mandate in December 2018.

Some members of Nigeria’s main opposition party have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the national chairman.

They claimed that the party’s misfortune has nosedived since Mr Secondus took over.

Gale of Defections

The members repeatedly cited the many defections that have hit the party, including those of three of its governors and members of the National Assembly.

Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last 10 months.

Similarly, some members of the PDP in the National Assembly also dumped the party for the APC.

A member of the BOT, Joy Emordi, a former senator, also resigned her membership of the party.

The crisis assumed a new dimension last week with the resignation of seven members of the NWC from their positions last week.

Those who resigned were the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Gerald Irona; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi.

Others were the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru; Deputy National Auditor, Divine Arong, and another official who could not be immediately identified.

They alleged that they were being sidelined by the national chairman.

Last Thursday, members of the PDP BoT met in Abuja and resolved to constitute a committee to look into the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Party waking on familiar turf

Since its formation in 1998, the PDP has had nine substantive national chairmen and three acting national chairmen.

They are Solomon Lar, Barnabas Gemade, Audu Ogbeh, Ahmadu Ali, Vincent Ogbulafor and Okwelieze Nwodo.

The others are Bamangar Tukur, Adamu Mu’’azu, Ali Modu Sheriff and Mr Secondus.

Bello Mohammed, Kawu Baraje and Secondus at one time or the other acted as national chairman.

Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme was National Chairman for three months when the party was formed in 1998 before he stepped down to pursue his presidential ambition but lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Of the nine substantive chairmen, only Mr Ali left office without rancour. Others were forced out.