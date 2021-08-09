ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 471 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as the spike continues unabated.

Two people also died from the disease in the country within the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Sunday night on its Facebook page, noting that the total number of cases in the country has risen to 178,086 while the death toll now stands at 2,187.

The disease centre added that the new cases were found in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State, for the upteenth time, reported the highest figure on Sunday with 219 cases.

Akwa-Ibom State came second on the chart with 102 cases, Ondo State followed with 37 cases while Oyo State recorded 33 and Kwara State reported 19 infections.

Rivers State reported 16 of the cases while Ekiti State reported 15, Delta State-14; Ogun State- seven, and the FCT, five.

Niger State reported two while Edo and Katsina recorded one infection each.

Meanwhile, according to the NCDC data, of the more than 178,000 total cases, 165,763 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre added that Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.