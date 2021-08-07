ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Government has confirmed 60 people dead in a cholera outbreak in the state.

The state commissioner for health, Yakubu Danja, disclosed this Saturday morning at a meeting with officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Katsina.

He also disclosed that over 1,400 people have been affected by the disease so far.

Mr Danja, however, said the state government was addressing the outbreak.

“Free drugs for the treatment of this outbreak are being purchased for distribution to hospitals for treatment of cases, health education on prevention and management of the disease is ongoing, active case search and surveillance are also on going across the state,” he said.

The commissioner called on the general public to adhere to proper hygiene.

“Diarrhea and vomiting is a preventable disease. Adhering to basic protocols on personal hygiene and use of clean water is the surest preventive measure,” he said.

The cholera outbreak is spreading across North West Nigerian states. Last week, Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto and Jigawa states in the region all announced deaths from the disease.