The Kaduna State Government has announced an indefinite postponement of the resumption of schools in the state earlier scheduled for August 9.

The state government had earlier denied ordering the postponement after newspapers widely reported Governor Nasir El-Rufai announcing it at a meeting with stakeholders in the sector two weeks ago.

The state commissioner of education, Muhammad Shehu, had then said the government was standing by the earlier announced date of August 9.

But in another twist on Friday, the government through a statement jointly signed by the the Commissioner of Internal Security and Education, Samuel Aruwan, and Mr Shehu, said following the review of the security situation in the state, the government has approved the suspension of schools resumption until further noticed.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by banditry. Hundreds of people including students have been kidnapped for ransom in the state in recent months.

Read the statement by the Kaduna officials below.

Military operations delay school resumption, slow infrastructure projects in high-risk areas

The Kaduna State Government commends the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

The government praised the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries. KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.

As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.

The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.

While wishing the military and security agencies resounding success against the bandits, KDSG appeals for the understanding of all citizens for any inconvenience and urges all residents to be patient and to report any security issues to the security agencies.

Signed

Shehu Usman Muhammad

Commissioner of Education

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner of Internal Security & Home Affairs