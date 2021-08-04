ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of five prospective youth corps members who died in a motor accident last Wednesday, have been buried in Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased, who were on their way to the NYSC camp in Katsina State, were involved in an accident along Abaji-Kwali Expressway, Abuja.

The bodies were conveyed in a military plane and received by the bereaved families at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, earlier today, amidst fears.

The deceased include Innocent Upere and Victor Akpan, both graduates of Mass Communication, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Miracle Asuquo, graduate of Psychology; Stella Ekikoh, graduate of Sociology and Anthropology and Coleman Ezuruike, graduate of History and International Studies. The last three are graduates of the University of Uyo.

Late Ms Ekikoh, an indigene of Ekpemiong Itak and Mr Akpan, an indigene of Nung Ukim Ikot Abia, both in Ikono Local Government Area, were buried in their hometowns Wednesday.