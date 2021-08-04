ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded three more deaths from the biting consequences of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even as 505 new infections were reported.

The Nigeria Centre for the Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its Facebook page Tuesday night, noted that the latest statistics was drawn across 15 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, FCT.

With the latest statistics, NCDC said the country’s total infection figure has risen to 175,264 while the death toll has also increased to 2,163.

The new fatality statistics, however, is lower than 11 that was reported 24 hours earlier but the 505 additional cases are quite higher than the 444 reported on Monday.

Experts fear that the rising number of cases could further overwhelm the already overstretched healthcare facilities across the country, especially with increasing cases of other infectious diseases such as cholera.

They have, therefore, called on Nigerian authorities to hasten actions towards preventing further spread of the infections.

Specifics

As usual, according to the statistics provided by the NCDC, Lagos took more than half of the new infection figure with 273 cases, and this was followed by Rivers State that reported 83 infections while Oyo came third on the log with 45 new cases.

Ondo State came 4th with 22 cases followed by Cross Rivers with 18. Kaduna recorded 13 while Ogun and Gombe had 10 infections each.

The FCT registered eight infections, Ekiti, seven; Delta, six, and Bayelsa followed with three.

Edo State recorded two while Niger came last with only one infection on the log.

Meanwhile, according to the NCDC data, of the over 175,000 new cases, 165,122 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

However, with the recent increase in daily cases, active cases in Nigeria have jumped to more than 7,000.

Nigeria has tested over 2.4 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.

Nearly four million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated to Nigeria by the U.S. arrived the West African nation on Sunday.

The 3.92 million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses Nigeria received in March from COVAX which covered a small fraction of the country’s roughly 200 million population have been exhausted.