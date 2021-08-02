ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has appointed Tunji Disu, a deputy commissioner of police, to replace the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari. Mr Kyari was suspended by the police authorities after his indictment by the U.S. for his alleged role in the $1.1million fraud by Ramon Abass, popularly called Hushipuppi.

Mr Kyari has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the inspector general. The police said Mr Kyari’s suspension was to allow an independent investigation into the charges against him.

On Monday, the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said in a statement that the police chief approved Mr Disu’s appointment on Monday, with a directive that he should resume work with immediate effect and refocus the unit for better service delivery

“The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has today, 2nd August, 2021 approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). The posting of the officer is on the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery,” Mr Mba said.

The statement said the inspector general charged Mr Disu to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the unit. He also assured citizens that the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) will remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Mr Disu was a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State. He was also the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also previously served at the State Criminal Investigation Department(CID), Rivers State, as the Deputy Head of the Unit, and was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

Mr Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad including Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, United Kingdom, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

Mr Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.