Two kidnapped secondary school students in Kebbi State have escaped from their abductors.

The two, a male and a female, were among the dozens of people recently kidnapped from the Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri, in Kebbi State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire and went away with some students and staff members of the school, on June 17. The exact number of kidnapped persons is yet to be verified.

The two students were found wandering, on Saturday, in Dansadau forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A chief of the Dansadau emirate confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday morning. He asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists on the matter.

The official said the students were handed over to the police in Dansadau and were subsequently moved to the police headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, late on Saturday.

Other locals sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the students were found around the Dansadau forest and brought to the police station by locals around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development to reporters in Gusau, Sunday morning.

Kidnapping for ransom has become commonplace in Kebbi, Zamfara and many other states in the Northwest and Northcentral parts of Nigeria.

More details will be provided in subsequent stories.